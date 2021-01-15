SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.78

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 10526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLMD. William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

