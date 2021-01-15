SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TLMD. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $7.25 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

