Social Send (SEND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Social Send has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $561,549.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001166 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001530 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

