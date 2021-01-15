Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $33.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.84 million and the highest is $34.11 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solar Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $748.42 million, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

