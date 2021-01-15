SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0167

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $41.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.63 or 0.00389096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,163,370 coins and its circulating supply is 62,070,670 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

