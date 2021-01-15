SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 15.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price traded down 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.83 and last traded at $282.26. 3,551,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,513,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.28.

The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

