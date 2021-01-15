SoMee.Social Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $510,125.23 and approximately $15,963.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SoMee.Social alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,998,118 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.