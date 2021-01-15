SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.84 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

