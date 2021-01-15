Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

