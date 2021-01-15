SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 1% higher against the dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $267,980.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About SONM

SONM (SNM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

