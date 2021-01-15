Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sony by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sony by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

