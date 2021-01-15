Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00. 11 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Separately, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sopra Steria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

