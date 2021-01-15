SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Down 21.7%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) traded down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. 27,276,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 25,961,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

