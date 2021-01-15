South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.27 Million

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $486.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.39 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

