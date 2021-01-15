Sowa Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

