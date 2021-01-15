Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,744. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.