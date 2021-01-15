S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $306.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

