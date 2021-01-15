SparkPoint Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,296,308,283 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

