SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $108.75. 185,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,538. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

