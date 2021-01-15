SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 59,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 51,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,266,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

