SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.34 and last traded at $91.92. Approximately 2,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.