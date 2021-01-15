SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.46 and last traded at $79.46. 970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

