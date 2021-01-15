SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.24. 1,022,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.56. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $448.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

