SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.16. 159,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,512. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

