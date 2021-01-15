Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,541.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Spectrum has a market cap of $19,805.94 and approximately $5,541.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00388395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.