(SPF.V) (CVE:SPF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

(SPF.V) (CVE:SPF)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17.

(SPF.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPF)

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for (SPF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SPF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.