Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.12

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,492.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,493.22 or 1.00039293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

