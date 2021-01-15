Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$700.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

