Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.85.

SPOT stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

