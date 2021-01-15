SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.13

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 12035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

