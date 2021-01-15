Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 39,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 54,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.