Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of STM traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €62.25 ($73.24). The company had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €59.46 and a 200-day moving average of €51.23. Stabilus S.A. has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

