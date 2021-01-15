Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading Down 7.2%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 1,578,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,499,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

