Stably USD (USDS) Price Reaches $0.98

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $531,526.74 and approximately $4,445.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,508,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,844 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

