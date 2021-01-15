STAG Industrial, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,332. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,574,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $34,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

