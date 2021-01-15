Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $874.20 and $13.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00122314 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003261 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 132.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

