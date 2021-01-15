Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.22.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

