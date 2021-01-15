Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.46

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

