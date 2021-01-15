Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $17.35 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.78 or 0.04010538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

