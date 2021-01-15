Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $227.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $194.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

SWK opened at $173.17 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.87.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

