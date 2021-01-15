Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Shares of Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) (LON:STA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.60. Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,278,578 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.88.

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. (STA.L) Company Profile

Star Phoenix Group Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. The company holds 23% interest in the Perlak project located in Northern Sumatra. It also provides oilfield services. The company was formerly known as Range Resources Limited and changed its name to Star Phoenix Group Ltd.in March 1984.

