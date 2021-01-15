StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda bought 206,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

