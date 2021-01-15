State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NSIT stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

