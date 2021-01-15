State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $119,755.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,096 shares of company stock worth $17,140,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

