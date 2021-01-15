State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

