State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

