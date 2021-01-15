State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 497 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $263.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.