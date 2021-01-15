State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,569 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% in the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

