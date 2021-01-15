Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Status has a market capitalization of $176.75 million and approximately $32.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Status Token Profile
Buying and Selling Status
Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
