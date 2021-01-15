Stealth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,938.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $9,938.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,254,130 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

